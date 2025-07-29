Buzzworthy Businesses with Michael Hingson of The Michael Hingson Group

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Michael Hingson.

Michael Hingson

President at The Michael Hingson Group, Inc.

Website Address: www.michaelhingson.com



Short company description:

The Michael Hingson Group was formed as a platform for Michael Hingson to be hired as a consultent in assistive technology for blind and low vision persons. Mostly, it also provides the vehicle for Mr. Hingson, a survivor of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, to be hired to deliver keynote talks around the world. Mr. Hingson speaks on Trust and Teamwork, Leadership, Emergency preparedness and business continuity and Moving From Diversity to Inclusion. You can learn more at https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/q8uxu9u7pap4puj5de7rg/h?rlkey=22bziy0wmghf8111kad73685y&dl=0.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Mr. Hingson has seen a rise in speaking engagements as the pandemic has lessened. We also have helped some AT products come to market.

Describe a Failure in your Career

The first company I formed while productive was not profitable. I learned a lot about how better to manage people and work better as a team. After four years I sold the company, not at a profit, and went back into the workforce. This occurred between 1985 and June 1989.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Today I speak world wide and am recognized as I was when invited to submit this application by John Visser. Also, some innovative assistive products were brought to the blindness market through our efforts.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I lead by example and use my WTC survival story as my guide to encourage others.

