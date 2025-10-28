Buzzworthy Businesses with Michael Sheehan of Sheehan Homestead

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum spoke with Michael Sheehan.

Michael Sheehan

Owner at Sheehan Homestead

Website Address: https://sheehanhomestead.com/



Short company description:

I own Sheehan Homestead, which provides Critters on Call and STEM on Call. These offerings are mobile petting zoos, goat yoga, nature school, and STEM activities.

How did you get started in your field of work?

We started Sheehan Homestead after reevaluating our careers and life goals. Ann-Marie, a dedicated educator, and Michael, with a background in corporate sales and an Executive MBA, both felt the call to create something more meaningful and personally fulfilling. Inspired by Mike’s EMBA capstone project on ‘Homestead Retreats,’ which aimed to offer a respite from professional burnout, we decided to establish our own small-acre farm. This allowed us to combine our passions—education, animal care, and sustainable living—into a venture that not only serves our community but also aligns with our values and desires for a healthier lifestyle. We believe this is only the beginning as we have a long-term vision that is both broad and deep.

What makes you unique?

One thing that sets Sheehan Homestead apart is our unique blend of education, local community engagement, and the joy of interacting with animals in unexpected places. We specialize in bringing educational and entertaining experiences directly to our customers, whether it’s a goat joining a yoga session or a bunny making a special appearance at a child’s birthday party in a neighborhood where the HOA tightly regulates grass length- let alone pets. This approach not only enriches local events but also supports businesses by increasing foot traffic, catering especially to venues such as ice cream shops or casual community gatherings. Our efforts to integrate agro-tourism with suburban and urban living help in educating the public about sustainability and animal care, making each event we host both fun and informative. This nexus of nature, animals, education, and business underscores our commitment to not just entertain, but to foster a deeper connection between our community and the environment, providing a unique, memorable experience that also supports our entrepreneurial journey in a meaningful, sustainable way.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We have been able to work hundreds of events, meet hundreds of thousands of people, and to work with several dozen organizations in the community..

Describe a Failure in your Career

I have not grown this business as quickly as it deserves. This is a business that spreads joy, wellness, and learning in the community. As proud as I am of what we accomplished- this is something that deserves to grow like wildfire.

What about your company makes you the most proud

We put smiles on over 250,000 faces over the last year plus.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I try to support them and then offer actionable optimism.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Michael Sheehan of Sheehan Homestead on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.