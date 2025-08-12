Buzzworthy Businesses with Michele Vescovacci of The Write Branding Partner

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Michele Vescovacci.

Michele Vescovacci

Principal at The Write Branding Partner

Website Address: www.thewritebrandingpartner.com



Short company description:

It’s an integrated marketing communications boutique firm that provides tailored made branding programs and campaigns to women-owned organizations.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

It’s growing.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Hesitation to expand.

What about your company makes you the most proud

The fact that is helps women that are lacking the right marketing guidance to grow their businesses.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

With open and transparent communication, believing in them and conveying that every obstacle represents a new opportunity to see things differently.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Michele Vescovacci of The Write Branding Partner on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.