Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host Steve Strum talks with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve speaks with Michelle and Jeremy Stephens of Pink’s Windows First Coast.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Pink’s Windows First Coast is founded on the idea of world-class service at a fair price. We take pride in our work, no matter the project. Whether we’re cleaning your windows, pressure washing your walkways, or giving your home a chemical-free soft wash, we always make a point of treating your property – and your time – with the utmost respect. And we won’t quit until we get the job done right.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Michelle and Jeremy Stephens of Pink’s Windows First Coast on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.