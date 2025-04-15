Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Morgan Yonge and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Morgan and David talk with Mike Rosen of MRA.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

Established in 1988, Mike Rosen Architects (MRA) provides architecture, land planning, and AI integration services to the real estate development industry. Based in St Augustine, Florida, and RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, we design and entitle architecture and master plans for commercial, retail, mixed-use, and institutional projects as well as single and multi-family residential communities. Our firm uses innovative, sustainable design and project management techniques to maintain a strong reputation for high-quality and dependable service. Our designs have been honored by many industry organizations, and we are a national trendsetter in the use of computer-advanced visualization and metaverse-based technologies tailored to serve our clients’ needs.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Mike Rosen of MRA on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.