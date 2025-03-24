Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Nagesh Nama of XLM.

Are you seeking to lower GxP validation costs and want to use AI for the Intelligent Validation? Would you like to minimize risks, shorten timelines, and enhance compliance? Are you considering transitioning from CSV to CSA? Are you aiming to establish a robust digital data integrity program? Are you looking to forecast maintenance needs to minimize breakdown time and enhance efficiency? Are you looking for a temperature mapping app driven by AI/ML? Are you looking for Intelligent AI Agents to automate your GxP processes? We offer Continuous Intelligent managed services to assist life science clients to migrate to an AI/ML-driven platform with built-in intelligent validation.

2️⃣ WHO IS THIS FOR? Our clientele includes multinational pharmaceutical corporations, agile biotech firms, and medical device companies.

3️⃣ HOW DO WE HELP? We can assist you in migrating to an intelligent platform with many pre-built AI/ML apps. We deliver all our apps with best practices and intelligent validation baked in. We will help you reduce costs, increase workflow efficiency, comply better…..all these by a factor 10x or more.

4️⃣ WHAT DO WE DO? We have pioneered a “continuous intelligence” platform that enhances compliance, mitigates risks, and streamlines your GxP processes. These processes span predictive analytics for operations and maintenance, temperature mapping for storage areas, real-time compliance monitoring for 21 CFR Part 11, intelligent validation for computer systems and more. Our managed services exceed the current expectations set by the FDA’s CSA. Our AI/ML models are monitored for compliance by IBM’s watsonx.gov.

5️⃣ WHAT ARE CUSTOMERS SAYING: https://testimonial.to/xlm-continuous-validation/all

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Nagesh Nama of XLM on Daily News Network.

