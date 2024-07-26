Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and Chris talk to Pamela Johnson of A PEACE OF HEAVEN ADULT CARE SERVICES.

Private caregiver seeking to take care of the Elderly in their own home, where they are comfortable and in a familiar setting.

Providing hospice care

Daily Sitter

Meal Preps

Bathes Assistance to Doctor Appt’s

Overnight Care etc….

What Is Your Why?

Why the Elderly people can’t afford caregivers to take care of them in their own home verses going into a nursing home.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

FL

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

To bring in more clients and to get a Facility.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Pamela Johnson of A Peace of Heaven Adult Care Services on Daily News Network.

