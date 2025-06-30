Buzzworthy Businesses with Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

On this episode of Buzzworthy Businesses, Chris Budihas and Major Harding chat with Paul Lajoie, founder of BizBuyPro, about breaking free from the 9-to-5 and building a thriving entrepreneurial future. Tune in as Paul shares insights from his book The Exit Plan—a step-by-step blueprint for transitioning into business ownership, minimizing tax liability, and scaling with confidence. If you’re ready to ditch the W2 life and start smart, this one’s for you. Get your copy July 3rd!

