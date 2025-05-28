Buzzworthy Businesses with Raj Gupta of Visionary Strategic Solutions LLC

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Raj Gupta of Visionary Strategic Solutions LLC.

Visionary Strategic Solutions led a full-scale call center build-out to support lead generation across high-growth verticals including solar energy, home remodeling, moving services, and legal assistance. The initiative involved deploying scalable infrastructure, hiring and training a dedicated sales and customer engagement team, and integrating robust CRM and compliance tools.

Targeted campaigns were developed using data analytics and market segmentation to optimize outreach efforts. Custom scripts and multi-channel strategies (phone, SMS, email) were employed to enhance engagement and conversion.

This strategic expansion enabled Visionary to generate high-quality, pre-qualified leads tailored to client objectives, delivering measurable ROI and positioning the company as a premier provider of performance-based marketing solutions.

