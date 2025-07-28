Buzzworthy Businesses with Roguens Stinvil of ROBN

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today, our host, Howard Wolpoff, spoke with Roguens Stinvil.

Roguens Stinvil

CEO at ROBN

Website Address: www.confidence-buy.com



Short company description:

We are a veteran-owned small business dedicated to providing high-quality electronic gadgets, sporting goods, and tactical gear. Our mission is to deliver innovative, reliable products that enhance safety, convenience, and active lifestyles.

What is one question you would like the host to ask you?

Where do see Jacksonville in the next five years?

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

The ROBN Smart Harness is an innovative and advanced design that offers a unique blend of safety and convenience. This harness lets you enjoy your favorite music while being aware of your surroundings, making it perfect for workouts or runs. With a long-lasting battery and a walkie-talkie range of 2 km, it is ideal for group activities such as team cycling, hiking, skiing, and snowboarding. College students will also find it a desirable accessory as it looks stylish and enables them to listen to music and converse with friends while skateboarding.

How do you define success?

Success is achieving one’s personal or professional goals, often involving fulfillment, satisfaction, and growth in various life aspects.

How did you get started in your field of work?

From a young age, I’ve been passionate about entrepreneurship. I started my journey by selling pens and notebooks when I was nine. Fueled by this drive, I pursued a master’s degree in general business, focusing on transportation and logistics. Although seemingly unrelated to entrepreneurship, my college experience connected me with inspiring individuals who encouraged me to pursue my business dreams. I envision offering the latest gadgets and tactical gear at fair prices and creating a showroom where customers can engage with each other and test our products while we address their queries.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment of my transition out of the military was when I realized that the skills and values I had developed, such as discipline, resilience, and leadership, could be just as powerful in the corporate world. It was a moment of reflection and confidence, as I understood that the challenges I faced in service had prepared me to tackle new opportunities. This transition taught me the importance of adaptability and persistence, and it motivated me to channel those strengths into building my own business and serving my community in a new way.

What makes you unique?

We are committed to pioneering ideas and approaches prioritizing safety and people’s well-being over financial gain.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, our business has undergone significant development. We’ve invested a considerable number of resources in market research and staying up to date with the latest trends. As a company focused on electronics and innovation, staying relevant and understanding what our customers truly want is essential. These efforts are helping us to position ourselves in the market better and develop products that meet the evolving needs of our community. While we’re still in the process of growth and development, we’re excited about the progress we’ve made and the direction we’re headed in.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Early in my military career, I faced a situation where I was responsible for coordinating a critical operation. Still, unforeseen circumstances led to a delay that could have compromised the mission. Initially, I felt frustrated and was concerned about the impact on my team. However, I quickly realized that dwelling on the setback wouldn’t help; instead, I focused on adapting and problem-solving. I communicated openly with my team, reassessed our plan, and worked diligently to find alternative solutions. That experience taught me the value of resilience, quick thinking, and leadership in high-pressure situations. It reminded me that failures are opportunities to learn and grow, and it’s how you respond to them that defines your success.

What about your company makes you the most proud

What makes me the proudest of our company is our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our customers and making a meaningful impact on our community. As a veteran-owned business, we prioritize integrity, quality, and dependability in everything we do. We aim to provide innovative products that enhance safety and promote active lifestyles, while fostering trust and loyalty among our customers. Beyond business, we’re dedicated to giving back to our community and supporting fellow veterans. Knowing that our efforts can help improve lives, promote safety, and inspire others in the community is what truly motivates me. Our core values drive us to not only succeed as a business but also to leave a positive mark on those we serve.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people to give their best by leveraging my own experiences and by helping them believe in the possibilities ahead. I firmly believe that challenges are a part of growth, but with the right mindset, we can overcome anything. I encourage others to strive for excellence in everything they do, regardless of the circumstances. I naturally think in terms of high standards and continuous improvement, and my competitive nature pushes me and those around me to strive for their best. I aim to inspire confidence and resilience, ensuring that everyone understands their potential and remains motivated to achieve it.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Roguens Stinvil of ROBN on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.