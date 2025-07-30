“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum spoke with Ryan Westover.

Ryan Westover

Founder at Maxrev

Website Address: Joinmaxrev.com



Short company description:

At maxrev, we know that you want to be a successful real estate agent.

In order to do that, you need a brokerage model that supports your growth and maximizes your earnings. The problem is traditional brokerages charge high fees and enforce strict rules, which makes you feel frustrated, restricted, and undervalued.

We believe you shouldn’t have to surrender a significant portion of your earnings and conform to outdated practices. We understand how hard you work to serve your clients and build your business, which is why we have created an innovative, agent-focused brokerage.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

It’s been a great year and it’s only the beginning

Describe a Failure in your Career

Where to start… there have been several failures/hurtles in my career. All which led me here, success isn’t always about success. Nobody sees the work in the background. The failures are what makes you. Which I would explain more on the cast

What about your company makes you the most proud

We are hyper focused on our agents and letting them build a brand with true freedom.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Knowledge is power. The more you fill your brain with positivity and growth, the more you want to grow not only professionally but also as a person

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Ryan Westover of Maxrev on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.