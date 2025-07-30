Buzzworthy Businesses with Scott Roberts of Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum spoke with Scott Roberts.

Scott Roberts

Owner / Life Coach at Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting

Website Address: https://lighthousecoaching.me



Short company description:

Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through personalized coaching and strategic consulting. We focus on creating a supportive, non-judgmental environment that fosters self-discovery, helping clients navigate challenges and achieve their personal and professional goals with confidence and clarity. Our tailored approach ensures that each client receives the guidance they need to thrive while fostering a strong sense of community and connection among participants.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

In the past 12 months, Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting has enhancing our marketing strategies. We have focused on creating a supportive network for clients, fostering deeper connections and collaboration that empower them to achieve their goals.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Started later in life than I should have.

What about your company makes you the most proud

I take immense pride in Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting for creating a supportive, non-judgmental environment that empowers clients to achieve their personal and professional goals while fostering a strong sense of community and connection among them. Additionally, our commitment to continuous learning and personalized coaching ensures that each client receives the guidance they need to thrive.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people to give their best by fostering a supportive environment where I actively listen to their needs, celebrate their achievements, and inspire them to pursue their passions with purpose and enthusiasm.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Scott Roberts of Lighthouse Coaching & Consulting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.