Buzzworthy Businesses with Sharris McDuffie-Fransisco of Something Blue Productions and Entertainment

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Sharris McDuffie-Fransisco .

Sharris McDuffie-Fransisco

Management at Something Blue Productions and Entertainment

Website Address: Josephspov.org



Short company description:

Something Blue Productions and Entertainment is a full-service production company dedicated to using God-given talent to uplift, inspire, and impact communities through the arts. From theater, film, music, and dance to set design, makeup, and lighting—we bring faith-based, purpose-driven entertainment to life while supporting charitable causes and storytelling that matters.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

This year, we began production on our signature stage play Joseph’s POV in Gen Z, secured a partnership with OneChild.org, and launched our first major fundraising campaign. We’ve also strengthened our leadership team, grown our volunteer network, and built strong relationships with local organizations and venues—most notably securing performance dates at the historic Ritz Theater. Our mission to use entertainment as a tool for outreach and impact has never been clearer. With increased visibility, community support, and a growing team, we’re positioned to make an even greater impact in the year ahead.

Describe a Failure in your Career

One significant failure in my career was underestimating the amount of planning and structure required when I first attempted to launch a stage production years ago. While the creative elements were strong, I didn’t have the right financial or logistical support systems in place. As a result, we had to postpone the production just weeks before opening night. It was disappointing and difficult, especially for the cast and crew who had poured their time and energy into the project. But that experience taught me invaluable lessons about project management, budgeting, and the importance of building a strong, committed team. Since then, I’ve focused on growing as both a creative and a business leader—putting detailed planning, timelines, and fundraising strategies in place before launching any production. That failure ultimately became a turning point in shaping Something Blue Productions into a more disciplined, mission-driven organization.

What about your company makes you the most proud

What makes me most proud of Something Blue Productions and Entertainment is the way we use our platform to inspire, uplift, and create real impact. We’re not just producing entertainment — we’re telling stories with purpose, giving voice to underrepresented communities, and creating opportunities for artists to grow in their gifts while serving a greater mission. It fills me with pride to see young performers step into their calling, to watch audiences connect deeply with faith-based messages, and to know that our work is tied to charitable causes that make a difference in real people’s lives. Seeing our vision come to life on stage — and knowing it’s rooted in faith, excellence, and service — reminds me that we’re building something meaningful and lasting.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people to give their best by creating a space where they feel seen, valued, and connected to something bigger than themselves. I lead with purpose, making sure everyone understands not just what we’re doing, but why we’re doing it. Whether it’s a stage production, a fundraiser, or a community event, I make sure each person knows how their role matters and contributes to the overall vision. I also lead by example — showing up prepared, passionate, and fully invested — and I encourage creativity, collaboration, and personal growth. I celebrate wins, offer support through challenges, and make space for people to bring their full selves to the table. When people feel respected and inspired, they naturally rise to the occasion.

