Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and Chris talk with Sid McNairy of Art of Peaceful Living.

With 45 years of experience across North, South, and Central America, and visits to 10 countries in the world, Art of Peaceful Living empowers individuals to live in peace through frequency transformation, removing fear and negative patterns, and using proven processes to reactivate a peace-driven life. Engaging all senses, we guide you through the globally known process called “The Practice.”

What Is Your Why?

“Peace is the Power to Live By.” The world is struggling and we need leaders to bring forward A New World Operating System. My why is leaving the world in a better way for those to come than how we received it.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

After Coaching college football for 12 years I realized the need for Peace in my life and helping others was natural. It became my mission to bring the world to Peace.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

To personally impact a million people by helping them realize Peace is the highest frequency to reach for. Touching lives through my new book “The Secret Weapon… how to peacefully win at life. Special Edition” and all of our programs at the Art of Peaceful Living. It’s time.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Sid McNairy of Art of Peaceful Living on Daily News Network.

