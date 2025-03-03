Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host, John Visser, talks to business leaders doing great things in the community. Today, John talks to Susan Brattberg of Global ETraining.

Architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing firms worldwide use Global eTraining to create and share custom workflows, build technical skills and elevate efficiency and technology adoption. With the AEC industry’s largest online training library, a project-specific course builder, AI-powered course creation and data and analytics to maximize your team’s ROI – this is the most effective training solution for the most effective teams.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Susan Brattberg of Global ETraining on Daily News Network.

