Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our host Morgan Yonge talks with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Morgan talks with Susan Graves of Experience Alive LLC and Robert Finan of Jacksonville Whiskey Riot.

Robert Finan of Jacksonville Whiskey Riot:

Whiskey Riot partners with non-profits to organize large whiskey tasting events. We’re bringing our national event to Jacksonville, Saturday, May 3rd!

Susan Graves of Experience Alive LLC:

We find, evaluate & share innovative technology solutions with the hospitality industry, maximizing the value of assets for owners and solving some of the biggest problems of the industry.

View original post: Buzzworthy Businesses with Susan Graves of Experience Alive LLC and Robert Finan of Jacksonville Whiskey Riot on Daily News Network.

