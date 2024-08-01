Buzzworthy Businesses with Tellisa Robinson of Eastcoast Striping and Painting Inc

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our hosts, Steve Strum and Chris Budihas talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and Chris talk with Tellisa Robinson of Eastcoast Striping and Painting Inc.

I would like to introduce you to Eastcoast Striping and Painting, Inc., a company I founded in 2023. At the time, I was attending CDL school and exploring various ideas. With encouragement from my fiancé to choose one path, I drew inspiration from my aunt, who has been a General Contractor for 40 years, and decided to become a subcontractor. I acquired a striping machine and established a parking lot striping and painting construction company.

We take great pride in creating job opportunities for people within our community and aim to bridge gaps that exist therein. The Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business (JSEB) program has been a key component in our journey, helping us level the playing field.

What Is Your Why?

As the owner of Eastcoast Striping and Painting, Inc., my “why” is driven by two profound motivations: my future wife and my unwavering desire to make a difference everywhere I go.

My future wife inspires me daily, giving me the strength and determination to build a business that not only supports our dreams but also positively impacts our community. I believe in the power of hard work and dedication to create opportunities and bridge gaps within our society.

At Eastcoast Striping and Painting, Inc., we are committed to excellence, community engagement, and leaving a lasting, positive mark on every project we undertake. This is my why, and it fuels everything I do.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

In the next 6-12 months, my primary goals are focused on securing a contract opportunity, establishing a consistent flow of incoming work, and purchasing a new house for my future wife and me.

Firstly, obtaining a contract opportunity is crucial for the growth and sustainability of Eastcoast Striping and Painting, Inc. This will not only provide financial stability but also allow us to showcase our capabilities and expand our portfolio.

Secondly, I aim to create a consistent pipeline of work opportunities. This involves networking, marketing, and building strong relationships with clients to ensure a steady stream of projects. Consistent work will help us maintain financial health and provide more job opportunities within our community.

Lastly, on a personal note, I am determined to buy a new house for my future wife and me. This goal represents our commitment to building a life together and creating a stable and nurturing environment for our future. Growing up out east was not easy, I grow up in poverty.

So, achieving these goals will require dedication, strategic planning, and relentless effort, but I am confident that with hard work and the support of my team, we can make these aspirations a reality.

