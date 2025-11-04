Buzzworthy Businesses with Trinidad Aguirre of VetsForever

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Steve Strum spoke with Trinidad Aguirre.

Trinidad Aguirre

CEO at VetsForever

Website Address: https://vetsforever.com/



Short company description:

VetsForever, a VA-accredited law group, founded by 100% service-disabled veterans dedicated to helping veterans successfully navigate the complexity of the VA claims process to get them the benefits and compensation they EARNED.

Our focus is to provide high-quality legal assistance to ALL veterans.

VetsForever helps veterans attain VA disability benefits and assists with military discharge upgrades, easing their stress and anxiety because they finally have someone who has their six.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment was the sudden change in reality. One day, I had a strong community, my military family, and the next, I was completely on my own. There was no more built-in structure, no daily agenda, no shared mission. I had to manage my own pay, set my own schedule, and figure out what “being a civilian” even meant. It was incredibly isolating. There were no resources available to me at the time and no clear path forward.

What hit me the hardest was the silence. No yelling, no movement, no camaraderie. Just me and four walls. That quiet made the absence of the military community deafening. It forced me to ask myself, “What’s the plan for me?” I had to set my own mission, define my own goals, and take the first steps toward building a life outside the military. Even though I had a plan to go back to school, that two-month waiting period felt like an eternity. It was a time of solitude, but also a turning point where I had to take full ownership of my future.



How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Since receiving VA accreditation just over a year ago, our growth has been rapid, assisting over 1,500 veterans and delivering $3 million in backpay in just the first 6 months post-accreditation. Additionally, our staff has also grown. Today, VetsForever is composed of more than 25 employees, with over 90% of the staff being service-connected disabled veterans. Over the past year, our business has also evolved significantly through a deeper understanding of the inner workings of the VA. With improved access to systems like VBMS, we now have a much clearer picture of how claims move through the VA pipeline. That knowledge has completely changed how we file VA claims and how we support our clients. This insight allows us to answer client questions with confidence and precision, whether it’s explaining the status of a claim or helping them understand what the VA is really looking for. It’s given us a strategic advantage over competitors and helped us improve outcomes across the board. In addition to that operational growth, we’ve seen major gains in both our bottom line and manpower, which means we’re able to help even more veterans. We are currently on track to serve over 2,500 veterans by the end of 2025.

Describe a Failure in your Career

A failure in my career came from something I didn’t even realize was affecting me: undiagnosed PTSD. For over 20 years, I didn’t know I had it, and I didn’t understand how it shaped my behavior in the workplace. Even though I was successful on paper, earning degrees, holding leadership roles, and making an impact, I kept running into the same wall. I couldn’t fit into the culture of the organizations I was part of, and I didn’t understand why. Now I do. My mindset, reactions, and interpersonal skills were all impacted by something I didn’t know how to navigate. It wasn’t until I sought help and got treatment that I could finally understand and take control of my own mind. Today, there’s no ego. I’ve built a team where we talk openly about mental health, where people can say, “I need a break,” and that’s okay. It’s helped my own mental health too, being surrounded by people who get it and who’ve walked the same path. It’s like being back in the unit, and that fuels me every day.

What about your company makes you the most proud

It might sound cliché, but honestly, it’s my team. We’re one team with one mission. Most of our employees are disabled veterans, and they’re genuinely proud to do this work. What makes me proud is the culture we’ve built, a culture of service that still resonates with why we joined the military in the first place. This company is a small extension of that original mission. It’s not about titles or medals; it’s about helping people. And when a vet needs help, I don’t even have to ask; five hands go up. That culture of shared purpose, empathy, and drive is something special, and it speaks volumes about how valuable veterans are in the workplace when you speak their language and understand what motivates them.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I start by listening more than I talk. My job as a leader is to remove obstacles so my team can do what they’re meant to do, whether that’s here or somewhere else. I want my team to know I’m invested in them as people, not just as employees. I make it a point to know who they are, their families, what makes them laugh, and keep the workplace light and real. We joke around, we have fun, we give each other nicknames. It’s not forced. It’s genuine, and that connection creates loyalty and motivation that you can’t manufacture. Veterans in particular are already wired to serve. When they’re in a culture that understands them and gives them purpose, they show up at 110%. That’s how I’ve always led, and with this team, it’s amplified. When I ask for something, I don’t hear hesitation. I hear, “How can I serve?”

