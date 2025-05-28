Buzzworthy Businesses with Valerie Tucciarone of The Fitness Forum

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Valerie Tucciarone of The Fitness Forum.

The Fitness Forum is where coaching meets real life. As a Navy veteran, fitness coach, and dietitian-in-training, I created this business to help people—especially those who’ve been overlooked or overwhelmed—reclaim their health with practical, no-nonsense support. From corporate wellness programs to one-on-one coaching, everything I offer is built around accountability, education, and sustainable results.

