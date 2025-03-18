Buzzworthy Businesses with Zeina Exilus of State Of Mind Business Consultants

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Morgan Yonge and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Morgan and David speak with Zeina Exilus of State Of Mind Business Consultants.

You don’t want to miss this dynamic episode brought to you by Generation Media!

At State of Mind Business Consultants, we help small law firms, medical providers, and professionals grow sustainably. Through tailored strategies, financial planning, and operational efficiency, we provide personalized, hands-on legal, operational, and financial consulting, and cost-benefit analysis to help you thrive and achieve your goals.

