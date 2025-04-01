Buzzworthy Businesses with Zergihno Garcia of the Mexican Chamber Of Commerce

Each week on Buzzworthy Businesses, our hosts Steve Strum and David Permenter talk with business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Steve and David talk with Zergihno Garcia of the Mexican Chamber Of Commerce.

Connecting small businesses (Latino and American) with the right people and helping businesses help each other, along with local government.

