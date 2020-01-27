“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Joey Scharf from Your850, LLC

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talks to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Joey Scharf from Your850, LLC.

Your850 is a consumer advocate company aimed at helping consumers who are being hounded by debt collectors, credit reporting agencies and other financial institutions who are in violation of credit regulations. With the process they created, their customers receive better credit after they have completed their program.