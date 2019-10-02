First Edition of the Most Sought-after Secret Event Coming This Fall In The River City

From global phenomenon to highly sought-after “secret”, Le Dîner en Blanc will take over one of Jacksonville’s public spaces on November 9, 2019 for the first ever refine pop-up epicurean event.

More than 130,000 foodies and cultural enthusiasts around the world have already embrace this unique event. As stated very eloquently by the New York Times: “There are picnics and there are Picnics”. This très chic picnic is equal parts mystery tour, pop-up feast and je ne sais quoi. In June 2018, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary. A record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world gathered at the Esplanade des Invalides to celebrate this historic moment. Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What began as a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international epicurean sensation in over 80 cities in 30 countries. While the technology behind the event may has changed over the years, the principles fueling this fantastic event have not: guests continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful locations.

“We felt Jacksonville was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living has been noted over the years,” says Lauren Gentry, one of the co-hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Jacksonville, who has been working in Education for over 7 years and hopes to make this very first edition a success that will pave the way towards establishing a long-standing tradition.

In essence, Le Dîner en Blanc promotes friendship, elegance and gallantry. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of one their city’s public spaces by participating in the unexpected.

To maintain its uniqueness as well as staying true to tradition of Le Dîner en Blanc, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:

To participate in this first edition: guests must be invited via the hosts’ network or participating partners or get on waiting list via the official website: register.dinerenblanc.com/jacksonville/en/register?

Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.

Dress code: elegant and white only . Originality and creativity are encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.

Table setting: all white!

Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited. As per Florida’s alcohol laws/regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

To ensure that the location secret is kept secret until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by Le Dîner en Blanc volunteers.

In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.

Guests must bring:

A table, two (white) chairs, white tablecloth.

A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware. An option to pre-order food, which can be picked up at the site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own picnic baskets. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store.



For full details on the rules and regulations, please visit the official website at jacksonville.dinerenblanc.com.

Le Dîner en Blanc – Jacksonville gratefully acknowledges Chateau Ste Michelle and Sofitel as national partners of the 2019 US series of Le Dîner en Blanc.

About Dîner en Blanc International

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos y videos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

About the Hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc – Jacksonville

The hosting team of Le Dîner en Blanc – Jacksonville is composed of Markesha Fuller and Lauren Gentry. Markesha Fuller from Aristocratic Events, is a native of Georgia. She has 17 years of experience in Event Planning and Management and 20 years of experience in administration. Lauren Maddox from Stag and Doe Vintage, is a native of New Hampshire as has worked in education for over 7 years and has also gathered 3 years of experience in Event Rentals.