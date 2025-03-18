Each week on CIOtv, our host Jennifer Hopper sits down with experts in the information-technology world. This week, Jennifer speaks to Pete Gibson, Chief Information Officer (CIO).

As a Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Technology Executive, I bring extensive experience in critical projects, management change, and IT organization improvement across various industries. My focus is on enhancing security, boosting revenue, reducing costs, providing strategic direction, managing mergers and acquisitions, and revitalizing underperforming technology teams and investments.

Key Contributions and Expertise:

Leadership and advisory roles for companies, private equity firms, boards, and portfolio companies to drive revenue growth, resolve modernization challenges, and mitigate security risks.

Developed and implemented strategic IT plans, improving overall performance and aligning with business objectives.

Strengthened technology security postures and ensured compliance for numerous organizations.

Global IT Strategy and Transformation: With extensive global experience, I have helped organizations develop and execute IT strategies, drive digital transformation, and ensure robust security measures. My expertise in cloud strategy and technologies has been instrumental in improving profitability, streamlining operations, and delivering strong ROI.

View original post: CIOtv with Pete Gibson on Daily News Network.

