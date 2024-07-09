Clayton Bromberg, Long-Standing Leader of Underwood’s in Jacksonville, Florida, Appoints Michael Richards as President

Underwood’s, a premier jewelry retailer with three stores in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra Beach, announces Michael Richards as President. Clayton Bromberg, Chairman & President since 1988, will transition to Chairman and remain active in the business. As Chairman, Bromberg will influence strategic direction and diamond buying while Richards handles daily operations. “Michael joined Underwood’s over 30 years ago as a store manager. His expertise and passion for the jewelry industry make him the ideal leader. I am proud of his growth and look forward to seeing the company thrive under his direction,” Bromberg stated.

Underwood Jewelers, founded in 1928 by Herbert F. Underwood, started as a diamond and watch store in Palatka, Florida, and expanded to Jacksonville in 1940. In 1974, Bromberg and Company acquired the business. Herb Underwood worked part-time until his death in 1999, training Clayton until his appointment as President in 1988. Under Bromberg’s leadership, Underwood’s has earned numerous awards and he has served on many boards and held positions as the American Gem Society (AGS) President from 1995 to 1997 and chaired the AGS Laboratory Board from 2005 to 2008 and 2016 to 2020.

Michael Richards began his jewelry career in high school at Harper’s Jewelry and then T. K. Dodrill Jewelers as he pursued a business management degree at Marshall University. Richards joined Underwood’s in 1990 as a store manager, completing his GIA and AGS coursework and earning the title of Certified Gemologist in 1991. He was promoted to Vice President in 2008 and Chief Operating Officer in 2018. He is active in the community held positions as the Vice President of the Jeweler Vigilance Committee and President of the AGS Board from 2020 to 2022.

“I am honored to become President and continue Underwood’s legacy of excellence. Clayton’s dedication to the business and customer satisfaction has made him a mentor and respected figure in the industry and community,” says Richards.

