4th Annual Kids Music Day – Jack Black, Julie Andrews and More

Greetings! Our national non-profit “Keep Music Alive” is celebrating the 4th Annual Kids Music Day on Friday, October 4th by partnering with over 750 music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that celebrate and benefit children playing music (please see press release below). To find participating locations in your area, simply enter a zip code or city/state on the Kids Music Day website http://www.KidsMusicDay.org (you can adjust the radius as well) – be sure to scroll down to see ALL the locations & check back often, as new listings are added daily! In addition, over a dozen celebrity artists have lent their name & image as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including Jack Black, Julie Andrews, Kenny Loggins, Pat Benatar, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Victor Wooten, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams and more! Our goal is to help more kids reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Anything you can do to let families and communities know about Kids Music Day, helping to spark their interest in learning more about these opportunities, would be wonderful! Thank you in advance for your time & consideration.

Joann Pierdomenco, Executive Director

http://www.KeepMusicAlive.org ~ http://www.KidsMusicDay.org

4th Annual Kids Music Day – Friday, October 4th 2019 750+ Locations Participating Worldwide

Philadelphia/PA – The 4th Annual “Kids Music Day” will be celebrated on Friday October 4th, 2019. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with music schools, music retail and other music organizations worldwide to highlight the importance of including music in children’s education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives and more. It is estimated over 750 locations worldwide will help celebrate during Kids Music Day weekend in 2019.

A number of celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including: Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora, Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey

Kids Music Day is also being supported by CASIO EMI, Alfred Music, Remo, Conn-Selmer and the D’Addario Foundation, all leaders in the music industry. Casio has been manufacturing quality keyboards for consumers and professionals alike for nearly forty years, while Alfred Music has been in the music publishing business since the early days of Tin Pan Alley. The REMO name has been synonymous with quality drums and percussion equipment for over 60 years. Conn-Selmer is the leading manufacturer & distributor of musical instruments for student, amateur and professional use. D’Addario has been a top supplier of musical instrument strings and accessories for over 40 years. Kids Music Day has also received grant support from the Les Paul Foundation and Music Nomad Equipment Care. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. In March 2019, the organization partnered with over 750 music school and music retail locations in 15 countries to offer free lessons to new students (children and adults) as part of the 5th Annual Teach Music Week. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to reap the educational, social and therapeutic benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit http://www.KeepMusicAlive.org and http://www.KidsMusicDay.org .

# # #