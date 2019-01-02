5 Minutes With Chris Jackson | CARPET MAN FLOORING

Company/Organization: CARPET MAN FLOORING

First Name: Chris

Last Name: Jackson

Business Address 1: 1988 WELLS ROAD, ORANGE PARK 32073

Business Address 2: 1770 ST JOHNS BLUFF ROAD SOUTH, JAX 32246

City: Jacksonville

State: Florida

Zip / Post Code: 32073

Phone: (904) 272-8430

Please give a description of your business or services in 200 words or less so we can properly tag your video: We are the largest independent Full service flooring company in the area. We service thousands of residential and commercial customers each month. Both our warehouses are full of stock flooring materials ready for quick or next day installation. Each facility also has showrooms for designer/decorator samples that typically we can receive merchandise within 3 to 5 business days. If it goes on the floor then we have it. We offer FREE ESTIMATES and have the most professional experienced staff available in this industry. We specialize and are the leaders in flooring in North Florida and South Georgia. If you want one heck of a deal, you want it installed quickly and professionally then we our the flooring company for you.

What is your business?: Flooring

When did you start your business?: January 2002

How long have you been in your industry?: 32 years

Why did you choose your industry?: Its what I know and have done my entire adult life after I graduated from Flagler College with a Finance degree.

Where are you located?: Jax and OP

Who are your typical clients?: residential and commercial. All types from million dollar homes/high rises to one closet in a bedroom. We cover it all.

What do you like best/least about being in this industry?: The people are the Best to be around. The professionals within my company and the Customers that keep believing in US. They love the prices and the service. the downsides are mostly dealing with the garbage products that other Big Box companies are offering customers in our market as the newest greatest flooring products. When a flooring professional isn’t involved in the process coupled with a “Guinea Pig” type new product, then customers waste a lot of time and money with those other folks. We of course fix their floors with professional quality products.

What are common problems you see?: see above

What advice/tips do you have for clients?: Get estimates and talk to professionals that have experience. Bring in pictures that you see in magazines or take pictures on your phone of what look you are wanting and then let our experienced flooring professionals handle the rest.

Also, always see the flooring inside your home if possible before you make your final selection and keep in mind that lighting can change the color as it appears on the floor.

Tell me about your favorite client.: we don’t have favorites but I do like to hear about how much money we have saved clients over the years

When is your busy/slow season?: Since the recession it has been super busy but generally holidays, summer and spring are the busiest.

What keeps you up at night?: not much these days

How do you market yourself to grow/expand your business?: TV, internet, radio same and consistent

How involved are you in the community?: We help kids locally as much as we can.

What is your favorite charity?: Cliff Avril Family Foundation and JDRF

What advice would you give to someone thinking of getting into this business?: Careful what you wish for.