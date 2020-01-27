Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Mike White speaks to experts in the marketing community. Today he sits down with Dan Fisher from Close More Properties.
Close More Properties is a real estate marketing agency designed to help you generate more high-quality leads using high-powered, data-driven and custom-strategy digital marketing.
To learn more check out https://closemoreproperties.com.
“5 Minutes With” Dan Fisher from Close More Properties
Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Mike White speaks to experts in the marketing community. Today he sits down with Dan Fisher from Close More Properties.