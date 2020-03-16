“5 Minutes With” Ambre Goff from Level UP Learning Center

Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Chase Gunnell talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Ambre Goff from Level UP Learning Center.

Level UP is an active, inspiring place filled with friends and friends to be, where real computer science and technology learning is fun. Level UP engages students in supplemental Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, giving them real academic advantage and the skills and motivation they need to succeed in life.

To learn more check out http://www.jaxlevelup.com.