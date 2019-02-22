BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Brian Hogan and Kelly Chufo, Sunbelt Wellness Institute

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to Buzz Worthy people from buzz worthy places. This week, Howard talks to Brian Hogan and Kelly Chufo from the Sunbelt Wellness Institute.

Sunbelt Wellness Institute is a dynamic team of highly skilled, certified, and credentialed Physicians – Anesthesiologists, Psychiatrists, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), Registered Nurses, and ancillary staff who are guided by our True North compass – our unswerving moral and ethical commitment to serve our patients, our people, and our community. We strive to provide customized, compassionate care in a safe, peaceful environment, utilizing evidence-based practice to promote health, wellness, and to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

To learn more, visit http://www.sunbeltwellness.com

