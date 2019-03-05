BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Brooks Biagini, JDRF

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Brooks Biagini, from JDRF.

JDRF One Walk is a fun, family friendly event where dedicated walkers, volunteers and sponsors raise money to make living with T1D safer and healthier, until it is no longer a threat. We welcome everyone to take part—whether you choose to walk on your own or with a family, corporate or school team. As the largest T1D event in the world, it’s also an amazing experience filled with activities, entertainment and the celebration of coming together to change the future for everyone living with this disease.

You can register your walk team and begin fundraising by going to walk.jdrf.org/jacksonville2019.

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville. Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018. A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!