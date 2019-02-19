BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Craig Walker and Barbara Sears, River City United

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz their buzz worthy events. This week on 5 Minutes With, Brit talks to Craig Walker and Barbara Sears from River City United.

The River City United Foundation is a group of young professionals in Jacksonville, Florida that have gathered together with a common goal to better the community around us. We want to create the opportunity and outlet for young professionals to network and get involved in our great city. Our goal is to fund-raise together to give back as a young community to multiple foundations and local causes in our city.

The River City Ball is held on February 23rd at The River Club from 8-12.

To learn more, visit https://rivercityunitedfoundation.org