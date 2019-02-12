BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Doug Alred, Gate River Run

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week on the show, Brittany talks to Doug Alred from the Gate River Run. The Gate River Run, now in its 42nd year, is brought to you each year by JTC Running, a non-profit organization dedicated to running and physical fitness in Northeast Florida since 1975. Other JTC Running races include the Winter Beach Run, Tijuana Flats Summer Beach Run, the Guana Trails Races, and the Last Gasp. The Club’s philanthropy includes summer running camp scholarships for high school students, a series of free track meets each year, and contributions to worthy running and fitness causes in the area. For more information, including membership, visit JTCRunning.com.