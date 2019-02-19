BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Emilie Christenson, Beaches Town Center

Each week on 5 Minute WIth, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy guests about their buzz worthy events. This week on 5 Minutes With, B-Shaw talks to Emilie Christenson from Beaches Town Center.

Beaches Town Center Agency works for the improvement of the Atlantic Beach / Neptune Beach Central Business District. We strive to protect its unique character as a traditional neighborhood, and enhance its presence as an economic and cultural town center. BTC is a popular destination for shopping, eating and entertainment.

Coastal Carnivale is Beaches Town Center’s annual major fundraising event. This event, held at One Ocean Resort & Spa, on Friday, February 22nd from 7-11 p, will be THE party of the year featuring:

* Salsa dancing and live music from LPT

* Silent auction with items/packages donated from area restaurants and shops

* Dinner from the award winning chefs of One Ocean Resort & Spa

* Open bar

All money raised goes directly to Beaches Town Center area town improvements.

Tickets are $125 through 2/15 and $150 thereafter

To learn more, visit https://beachestowncenter.com