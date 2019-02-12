BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Erin Thursby, GastroJax

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our Host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week on the Show, Brittany talks to Erin Thursby from GastroJax about her upcoming event, Gastrofest.

GastroFest is Jacksonville’s foremost food festival, showcasing the best tastes of the First Coast. This culinary celebration of the local food scene draws a wide audience from across Northeast Florida. We pride ourselves on highlighting a wide array of participants, including chefs, breweries, authors and more.

