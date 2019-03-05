BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Jennifer Otero, First Coast Parkinson’s Run

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Jennifer Otero from First Coast Parkinson’s Run. The First Coast Parkinson’s Run is an annual event held in Riverside Park. This year it is on April 20, 2019. It is a 5K and a 1 mile fun run. There is a large post race festival that includes over 50 booths, a team tent village, DJ, food trucks, obstacle courses, bounce houses, etc. The normally attendance is around 1200 people of all ages. It’s a fast course for runners, a great interactive time for families and an event full of hope and positivity for all. Registration for participants, sponsors, booth vendors, and volunteers is at: firstcoastparkinsonsrun.com

