BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Lauren Weedon Hopkins, Catholic Charities Jacksonville

Catholic Charities is a premier service provider for the most vulnerable in our community. By providing emergency financial assistance, workforce development, food assistance, immigration legal services, refugee resettlement, and care for persons with disabilities, we are putting our beliefs into action to transform lives. For more than 70 years, we have served the local community as a compassionate helper, respected leader, and a reliable partner. Our fundamental belief is that we have a responsibility to care for those in need by meeting basic human needs, restoring dignity, and assisting toward self-sufficiency.

Event or Venue location: Catholic Charities Black & White Ball at TIAA Bank Field- US Assure Club East , 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive Jacksonville, FL 32202

Event Date/Time: March 9, 2019 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Event Details:

On behalf of Catholic Charities Jacksonville and Honorary Chairs and Presenting Sponsors Karen and Greg Montana, we would like to invite you to join us for the Black & White Ball on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at US Assure Club East, TIAA Bank Field.

6-7 p.m. Cocktail Reception on the Terrace

7 p.m. Seated Dinner

8-10 p.m. Dancing to KTG

To learn more, visit https://www.ccbjax.org

