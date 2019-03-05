BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Lee Hamby & Raines Carr, The 5 & Dime, A Theater Company

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Lee Hamby & Raines Carr, from the 5 & Dime, A Theater Company.

The 5 & Dime tells stories that engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences, nurturing a rich artistic culture in Jacksonville’s Urban Core.

We’re dedicated to fulfilling that mission but, as you know, we can’t do it alone. The pursuit of excellence and the ability to introduce new audiences to the power of live theatre takes the support of members from the community like you, whose very lives we seek to enrich.

Event or Venue location: 112 East Adams Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Event Date/Time: The God of Hell runs through March 10 (shows scheduled for March 7, 8, 9, 10)

To learn more, visit https://www.the5anddime.org