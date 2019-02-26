BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Linda Provost, Buckler Promotions

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Brittany talks to Linda Provost from Buckler Promotions about a very juicy event.

3rd Annual Strawberry Fest – March 9-10

Clay County Fairgrounds

Green Cove Springs

Event Date/Time: March 9-10 – 10 am to 5 pm

Event Details: Plant City Strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake, Free Bounce Houses, The Endless Summer Band, Delicious Food, Pony Rides, Games, Free Rock Painting, Free Petting Zoo, Rock Climbing Wall, Crafts, Vendors, Pie Eating Contest, Strawberry Relay. General Admission $6.00, kids 2 and under free. Seniors $5.00

