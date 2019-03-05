BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Lisa Amato, Addison Crenshaw, Kate Amato Foundation

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Lisa Amato and Addison Crenshaw from the Kate Amato Foundation.

The KATE KUP Triples Tennis Tournament is the MOST FUN you will have on the tennis court!! Loud music, crazy costumes, infectious laughter and fast-paced competition that will leave you breathless and hungry for more!! Proceeds benefit Kate Amato Foundation and Pediatric Cancer Research.

DATE:

Saturday, April 6 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

LOCATION:

Oakbridge Tennis Club at Sawgrass

254 Alta Mar Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

SCHEDULE:

Mini-KATE KUP: 3.0 Players and Below

9:00 AM: Registration & Warm-up

10:00 AM -12:00 pm: Tournament

MAIN EVENT: 3.5 Players and Above

11:00 AM: Registration & Warm-Up

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Tournament

REGISTRATION FEE:

$600 per team and includes complimentary ticket to the VIP Party (per team member), sweet swag bag, lunch and beverages during the tournament as well as a generous donation to support pediatric cancer research.

AWARDS:

First Place, Second Place, Best Team Costume, and The KATE Award for Best Team Fundraising.

To learn more, visit http://kateamatofoundation.org