BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Lori Osachy, The Body Image Counseling Center

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on the buzz, Howard talks to Lori Osachy from The Body Image Counseling Center. Lori Osachy, MSS, LCSW wants to live in a world free from eating disorders and body hatred. A nationally recognized authority in the treatment and prevention of eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and related mental health issues, Lori has successfully counseled adults, children and families for over twenty five years. She is Owner of The Body Image Counseling Center – a therapy practice located in Jacksonville, FL. Specializing in eating disorder prevention and recovery. The Body Image Counseling Center has helped hundreds of adults, teens and children successfully heal from eating disorders through counseling and nutrition services. Other counseling specialties include couples counseling, grief counseling, family counseling, anxiety and stress-related counseling.

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff