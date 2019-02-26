BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” MaryAnne Rodriguez, Root Realty

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz events. This week, Brittany talks to MarryAnne Rodriguez from Root Realty.

We are hosting the 2nd Annual The Run Home 5k. The purpose of the event is to provide support and raise awareness about homelessness with a goal of helping more families put down roots in our city. All proceeds go to The Sulzbacher Center and Rethreaded here in Jax.

Event or Venue location:

Riverside Arts Market

715 Riverside Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Event Date/Time: Sunday, April 14th at 8:30am

Event Details:

5k will begin at 8:30 a.m. + there will be a kids 1 mile fun run immediately after.

All ages are welcome!

Now- March 1st $25

March1st- March 31st $30

March 31st- April 14th $35

Fun Run for Kids- $15

Link to sign up is at http://www.rootrealtyjax.com/therunhome

Participants will receive t-shirt, race medal, + swag bags with specialty items from our sponsors.

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!