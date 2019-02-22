BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Maureen Aruta, Healing with Mo

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on the buzz, Howard speaks to Maureen Aruta, from Healing with Mo.

Healing with Mo is a Tibetan and Reiki Energy Healing services to help people feel better physically, emotionally and spiritually. Maureen is Board certified to teach Reiki certification in 50 states for continuing education credit. She Offers private sessions, educational workshops and public speaking events. To learn more, visit http://www.healingwithmo.com

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff