Each week on 5 minutes with, our host, Jasmine Butler, talks to Buzz worthy people about Buzz worthy things. In this episode, Jasmine talks to Ogechi Jones who is an Annie Ruth Foundation Summer Internship Program participant. This is a program that gives High school juniors and seniors an amazing opportunity to earn Summer Internships directly aligned with their career aspirations. To learn more, visit http://annieruthfoundation.org/beta/summer-internship-program.