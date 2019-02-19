BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” Preben Olsen, Aardwolf Brewing Co

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week on the show, Brittany talks to Preben Olsen from Aardwolf Brewing.

Saturday, March 30, 2019 join Aardwolf Brewing Company and more than 30 of the best breweries from across the country for the inaugural Early Bird Beer Fest!

The fest will be held Aardwolf’s parking lot and will begin at 12 pm for VIP ticket holders, and 1 pm for General Admission, ending at 4 pm.

$50 – GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS INCLUDE:

– Admission to the Early Bird Beer Fest

– Unlimited samples of beer during the event

– Collectible acrylic sample glass

$110 – VIP TICKETS INCLUDE:

– 1 hour early admission the Early Bird Beer Fest

– Unlimited samples of beer during the event

– Collectible acrylic sample glass

– Tote with additional Aardwolf swag

– 2 Bottles of Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Early Bird Special

– 2 Bottles of Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Aged Early Bird Special