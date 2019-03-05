BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” Tia Wilson, Dabbs McInnis, Dare to hire Different

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about their buzz worthy events. This week, Brittany talks to Tia Wilson and Dabbs McInnis from Dare to Hire Different. For individuals with disabilities, employment is far below the normal percentages of those without disabilities. Now, more than ever, individuals with disabilities are seeking the opportunity to work, stay in their own communities pursue their personal goals while receiving the needed levels of support to make full community inclusion a sustainable reality. What is often missing are jobs for those individuals with disabilities and other companies willing to contribute employment. Other needed items are community-based, grass-roots support networks, the inter-connected social fabric that will secure life-long jobs and inclusion for individuals with disabilities as the basic human right that it is.

Event or Venue location: Best Dress Dame. 1229 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206-4919, United States.

Event Date/Time: April 6th 2019 10am to 4pm

Event Details:

Free and Open to the public. DARE TO HIRE DIFFERENT Presents Autism Fashion Show and Vendors Market April 6th 2019 @ Best Dress Dame. 1229 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206-4919, United States.

To learn more, visit http://www.dare2hire.org