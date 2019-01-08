BUZZ TV -“5 Minutes With” with Alisha Ross Ramcharitar, Just Add Rhythm, LLC

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on the buzz, Howard speaks to Alisha Ross Ramcharitar from Just Add Rhythm, LLC.

At Just Add Rhythm we take your group from zero to drumming in 60 seconds! We provide engaging team-building programs, employee wellness workshops, and community experiences using drumming as a tool for wellness. Since 2012, we’ve drummed with over 100,000 people in more than 100 organizations and businesses across Florida and Georgia. Our programs are accessible and fun for corporate, educational, and community populations. Come drum with us and discover your best self!

To learn more, please visit http://justaddrhythmnow.com.

