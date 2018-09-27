Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Amy Bennett, Lumberstak Inc.

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to Amy Bennet, the President of Lumberstak Inc. Lumberstak Inc. Manufactures and sells giant custom block tower games. They can color the blocks with standard or custom colors as well as print or laser engrave logos on the blocks. To learn more about Lumberstak, visit their website at https://www.lumberstak.com.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.