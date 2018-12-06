BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with DaniAnn Rawls, DonnaReine Enterprise

Every week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard speaks to DaniAnn Rawls, a fashion designer from the DonnaReine Enterprise. DonnaReine Enterprise was created with the desire to inspire, capture, and reflect positive energy through the expression of vibrance through high quality designs and styling. It is for those who love to stand out and crave individuality from their wardrobe; Idividuality at it finest! We pride on bringing confidence, positive energy, and sex appeal to individuals who desire confident expressive impressions. We specialize in custom attire that are stylish, colorful, and of high quality for work, special events, conferences, and vacations to name a few. When you wear DonnaReine, we want you to have the feeling of “this was made just for me and I am a show stopper”. We also specialize in personal styling services (for individuals, corporations, photographers, & talent agencies) which are catered to those who need a boost in personal image, who lack inspiration in their wardrobe, and who want the convenience of a personal shopper and/or stylist. DonnaReine Enterprise is driven by pure passion to help bring the best image from your own personal style.

To learn more about DaniAnn or DonnaReine, visit their website at http://www.donnareine.com.

Buzz TV Host Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GridironNow.com, the premier site for SEC football and currently serves as the Vice President of Client Integration at Client Focused Media. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. Check out his blog at http://www.howardwolpoff.com and follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/hwolpoff.