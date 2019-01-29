BUZZ TV – “5 Minutes With” with Donna Deegan, The Donna Foundation

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Brittany Shaw talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy events they are throwing. This week on 5 Minutes With, Brittany talks to Donna Deegan from The Donna Foundation.

DONNA Marathon Weekend is an official event of The DONNA Foundation. The DONNA Foundation, a private non-profit organization in Northeast Florida, provides financial assistance and support nationwide to those living with breast cancer and funds groundbreaking research to finish the disease once and for all. To date, the foundation has served more than 11,000 families in need and dispersed more than $5 million to fuel programs that move families from a place of fear to a place of love.

Event or Venue location: NEW In 2019, DONNA Marathon Weekend will start and finish in the heart of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Event Date/Time: February 8-10, 2019

Event Details: ebruary 8 – 10, 2019, DONNA Marathon Weekend will include a 5K, Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultramarathon and Event Challenges and will again fill the Beaches of Northeast Florida with thousands of runners from all 50 states and many countries. Participants enjoy an even flatter, faster Boston-Qualifying marathon course that takes them through the four beautiful beach communities of Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach with scenic views and an outpouring of crowd support. Expect water stations nearly every mile, race day temps averaging 55° F, and streets lined with a 26-mile beach block party. And it’s pink. Very pink.

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!